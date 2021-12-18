Live-Streaming - English Lovers - Once Upon a Christmas …
15. bis 18. Dez. 2021
Way back when, in Christmases past, people would huddle tight together in the dark to laugh and drink and tell stories to ward off the cold of winter. This year, the Lovers carry on that tradition by gathering friends and family to celebrate this holiday season with stories, songs and the power that comes when we join together, wherever we may be.
With: Anne Weiner, Bronwynn Mertz-Penzinger, Dennis Kozeluh, Jacob Banigan, Jim Libby, Kathy Tanner, Michael Smulik, Sophie Kozeluh
Improvised Music: Belush Korenyi, Klaus Erharter
Improvised Lighting: Johannes Kirchner, Matthias Vanura, Michaela Pink
Details zur Spielstätte:
Fleischmarkt 22, A-1010 Wien
Telefon: +43 1 5131444
Fax: +43 1 5120604
Geodaten: 48.2104, 16.3778
