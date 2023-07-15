Michael Armitage - Pathos and the Twilight of the Idle

Michael Armitage gilt als einer der wichtigsten Maler der Gegenwart. Er wird mit großformatigen Gemälden bekannt, die Figuren in traumwandlerischen Landschaften zeigen. Armitages Motive sind von Geschichte und tagespolitischen Ereignissen geprägt. Er beobachtet lokale Rituale und politische Kundgebungen, daneben Pflanzenwelt und Tierleben. Samtig an der Oberfläche und formschön in den Flächen sind seine Bilder von einer beunruhigenden Mehrdeutigkeit. Farben werden in mehreren Schichten aufgetragen, abgeschabt und neu überarbeitet.

Eine Besonderheit seiner Gemälde ist der Bildträger. Armitage nutzt Rinde als Malgrund. Die Rinde des ugandischen Feigenbaums wird abgezogen, anschließend gebrannt und geglättet. In einem aufwändigen Prozess verwandelt sich das harte organische Material in einen weichen, spannbaren Stoff, der »Lubugo« genannt wird. Armitage vernäht die Fragmente zu beachtlichen Formaten. Die Nähte bleiben unter der Malschicht sichtbar. Es bilden sich Leerstellen und Narben.

Pathos and the twilight of the idle ist der Titel eines Werks von 2019. Es ist ein hochformatiges Gemälde von beträchtlichen Maßen. In der Mitte des Bildes befindet sich eine Figur, die auf die Betrachtenden zuschreitet. Ihre Mimik und die hochgezogenen Schultern vermitteln die Bereitschaft zu Anklage und Kampf. Vor ihrem Körper hängen zwei Dosen mit Tränengas. In den Händen, die sich merkwürdig vervielfacht haben, hält sie sandfarbene Schleudern. Im Hintergrund quellen unzählige Farben. Das Bild entstand nach einer Kundgebung der größten kenianischen Oppositionspartei 2017 in Nairobi. Einige der abgebildeten Demonstrant*innen sind grotesk verkleidet, tragen Kostüme, Perücken oder Kronen. Eine Person schwingt eine Fahne. Die muskulöse Figur in der Mitte trägt ein helles Bikini-Oberteil.

Menschen interessieren ihn mehr als Führer*innen, sagt der britisch-kenianische Maler. Neben tagespolitischen Themen greift Michael Armitage religiöse Bildmotive auf. Der Baldachin am oberen Bildrand erinnert an einen Altar. Tatsächlich ist der aufgebahrte Mann in der oberen Bildmitte Hans Holbeins Der Leichnam Christi im Grabe (1521/22) nachempfunden.

Armitages Bilder sind farbstark, wuchernd und bewegend. Ereignisse und Imaginationen werden zu reichen Erzählungen verwoben. Gestaltungsmotive der europäischen Malerei fließen ein und sorgen für Déjà-vu-Momente. Édouard Manet, Francisco de Goya, die Fauves, aber auch R.B. Kitaj, Egon Schiele und Paul Gauguin sind in Formgebung und Farbwahl wiederzuerkennen.

Auch in The Fourth Estate, 2017, einem weiteren großformatigen Bild, ist die politische Kundgebung zu sehen, die im September 2017 im Uhuru Park stattfand. Einige der Demonstrant*innen haben einen Baum erklommen. Sie sitzen in der Astgabel wie in einem Nest. Im Hintergrund sind Palmen und die Skyline von Nairobi zu erkennen. Obwohl Fotografien die Grundlage für dieses Gemälde waren, finden sich surreale Elemente – wie die Kröte auf der Fahne – und abermals Verweise auf die westliche Kunstgeschichte. Auch Goya zeigte eine Gruppe von Menschen auf einem Ast sitzend. Das Bild trägt den Titel Lächerliche Torheit (1815–19).

Michael Armitages Malerei lebt von komplementären Kontrasten – wie Gelb und Violett oder Lachsrosa und Grün – und von einem Bruch mit eingeübten Sehgewohnheiten. Er zeigt Menschen nah am Bildrand oder von unten. In der Umkehrung der Perspektive deutet sich eine Umkehr der Machtverhältnisse an. Anreiz für seine Werke liefern auch Bilder und Videos, denen der Maler auf Social Media begegnet. Immer wieder werden Menschen aufgrund vermeintlicher Schwächen öffentlich verurteilt. Ein bewegendes Beispiel liefert der Fall der kenianischen Boxerin Conjestina Achieng. Nach dem Ende ihrer Karriere litt die mehrfache Boxmeisterin unter psychischen Problemen. In Conjestina, 2017, zeigt Armitage die Boxerin nackt und exponiert. Dies sei eine Möglichkeit, an ihre Verletzlichkeit zu erinnern und die kollektive Diffamierung darzustellen, die in ihr ein böswilliges Geistwesen vermutete, erklärt der Künstler.

Die Ausstellung Michael Armitage – Pathos and the Twilight of the Idle im Kunsthaus Bregenz ist die erste umfassende Präsentation des britisch-kenianischen Malers in Österreich.

Thomas D. Trummer

Biografie

Michael Armitage (*1984, Nairobi) lebt in Nairobi und Bali. 2020 gründet Armitage das Nairobi Contemporary Art Institute (NCAI) – eine gemeinnützige Einrichtung mit dem Ziel Raum für Kunst in Nairobi zu schaffen und zeitgenössische Kunst in Ostafrika zu fördern. Armitage hatte unter anderem Einzelausstellungen im MoMA New York (2019/2020), in der Norval Foundation in Kapstadt (2020), dem Haus der Kunst München (2020/2021), in der Royal Academy of Arts in London (2021), der Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek in Kopenhagen (2021) oder der Kunsthalle Basel (2022). Gruppenausstellungen führten ihn auf die Venedig Biennale 2019, zur Lyon Biennale 2015 oder 2018 in die Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh.