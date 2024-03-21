Fotokunst in der Vinothek – Hans Kogler


Fotokunst in der Vinothek – Hans Kogler

Vinothek Stift Klosterneuburg
21. März bis 1. Sept. 2024
IPS & NEOPHYTA – Der Künstler zeigt zwei fotografische Zugänge zum Thema Klimawandel: Neophyta bezeichnet invasive Arten, die die heimische Biodiversität bedrohen. IPS (die Abkürzung des lateinischen Namens des Borkenkäfers) zeigt Makroaufnahme von Fressgängen der Borkenkäfer und deren Larven.

Seit 2014 werden in der Vinothek des Stiftes Klosterneuburg zweimal jährlich Fotoausstellungen gezeigt, bei denen die Themen Essen, Trinken, Genuss, Architektur und Natur einen schwerpunktmäßigen Themenrahmen bilden.

Tickets: Eintritt frei

Details zur Spielstätte:
Vinothek Stift Klosterneuburg
Rathausplatz 24, A-3400 Klosterneuburg

März 2024
April 2024
Mai 2024
Juni 2024
Juli 2024
August 2024
September 2024
