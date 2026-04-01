DIY - Do it yourself


DIY - Do it yourself

Sumerauerhof St. Florian
26. April bis 31. Okt. 2026
2026 widmet sich der Sumerauerhof unter dem Motto „Do It Yourself!“ mit zwei Ausstellungsschwerpunkten der Frage wie viel Gestaltungskraft in alltäglichen Handlungen stecken kann. Die Ausstellungen verbinden regionale Geschichte und Naturwissen mit aktuellen Themen wie Nachhaltigkeit, Eigeninitiative und Zukunftssinn.

Selber­machen früher und heute
Selbermachen war über Jahrhunderte gelebte Notwendigkeit: Dinge wurden mit den eigenen Händen hergestellt, Kleidung wurde geflickt, Gegenstände repariert, Materialien bis zum Letzten weiterverwendet. Das Prinzip „selbst gesponnen, selbst gemacht“ prägte nicht nur den Alltag, sondern auch Ideale von Tugend, Genügsamkeit und Autarkie. Heute erlebt „DIY“ eine neue Konjunktur. Gemeinschaftliche Initiativen oder Online-Tutorials machen Selbermachen zum Ausdruck von Kreativität und Nachhaltigkeit. In der Ausstellung stehen unterschiedliche Tätigkeiten im Mittelpunkt: das Reparieren vom Flicken bis zum Rastelbinder, das Aufwerten durch das Wiederverwenden von alten Stoffresten für Fleckerlteppiche, das Verarbeiten von Lebensmitteln beim Brotbacken oder Mostmachen oder das Bemalen von Möbeln als Ausdruck ländlicher Gestaltungskraft. Historische Objekte treten in Dialog mit heutigen Praktiken von DIY.

Natur aktiv gestalten
Wie sieht ein „Garten des Grauens“ für Tiere aus – und was macht einen Lebensraum artenreich? Die neue Natur-Ausstellung führt in drei Innenräumen und einem Outdoor-Rundgang durch Hecke, Wiese, Steinmauer und Totholz. Tierpräparate zeigen, welche Tiere diese Strukturen brauchen und wie alltägliche Entscheidungen – vom perfekt getrimmten Rasen bis zu versiegelten Flächen – die Tierwelt beeinflussen. Draußen veranschaulicht ein neuer Rundgang mit Blumenwiesen, offenem Ziegelwerk, Schwalbennestern, Habitatbäumen oder Totholzhaufen konkrete Artenschutzmaßnahmen, die sich auch zuhause umsetzen lassen. Ein spannendes Kulturvermittlungsprogramm rundet das Angebot ab.

Details zur Spielstätte:
Sumerauerhof St. Florian
Samesleiten 15, A-4490 St. Florian

Termine: DIY - Do it yourself - Sumerauerhof St. Florian

April 2026
So. 26. April 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 30. April 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Mai 2026
Fr. 1. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 2. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 7. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 8. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 9. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 14. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 15. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 16. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 17. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 21. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 22. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 23. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 28. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 29. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 30. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 31. Mai 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Juni 2026
Do. 4. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 11. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 12. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 13. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 14. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 18. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 19. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 20. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 21. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 25. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 26. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 27. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 28. Juni 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Juli 2026
Do. 2. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 9. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 10. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 11. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 12. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 16. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 17. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 18. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 23. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 24. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 25. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 26. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 30. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 31. Juli 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
August 2026
Sa. 1. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
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Do. 6. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 7. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 8. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 9. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 13. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 14. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 15. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 16. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 20. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 21. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 22. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 23. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 27. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 28. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 29. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 30. Aug. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
September 2026
Do. 3. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 4. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 5. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 6. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 10. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 11. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 12. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 13. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 17. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 18. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 19. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 20. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 24. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 25. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 26. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 27. Sept. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Oktober 2026
Do. 1. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 2. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 3. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 4. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 8. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 9. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 10. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 11. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 15. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 16. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 17. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 18. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 22. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 23. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 24. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
So. 25. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Do. 29. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Fr. 30. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
Sa. 31. Okt. 2026 zum SIMsKultur-Kalender hinzufügen zum Kalender hinzufügeniCal Export iCal Termin exportierenTickets kaufen Tickets kaufen
 