Pleas of Resistance - Carlos Motta

Politik der Sichtbarkeit - Carlos Motta (*1978, Kolumbien) ist ein multidisziplinärer Künstler, der in seinen Arbeiten soziale Strukturen und politische Kämpfe sexueller, geschlechtlicher und ethnischer Minderheiten untersucht. Durch Akte der Selbstrepräsentation hinterfragt er normative Diskurse und eröffnet Einblicke in bislang wenig beachtete Lebensrealitäten.

Mit einem zugleich historischen und künstlerischen Blick erforscht Motta die Erfahrungen postkolonialer Subjekte und Gesellschaften. Sein Werk umfasst Video, Installationen, Skulptur, Zeichnung, webbasierte Projekte, Performance und Symposien.

Zeit sammeln, Praxis teilen

Pleas of Resistance markiert die erste große europäische Museumsausstellung, die Motta in seiner künstlerischen Entwicklung umfassend erlebbar macht. Sie vereint mehr als fünfundzwanzig Jahre künstlerischer Praxis und bringt frühe fotografische Selbstporträts mit jüngeren Videoperformances und Installationen in vier miteinander verflochtenen Kapiteln zusammen. Diese widmen sich vorspanischer Homoerotik, der Politik der Fürsorge als Raum queerer Befreiung, Akten der Selbstbestimmung jenseits des Menschlichen sowie dem Erzählen verschwiegener Geschichten als Praxis des Teilens, des gegenseitigen Nährens und des Widerstands.

Geschichte & Gegen-Geschichte

Mottas gesamtes Werk ist getragen von einem entschiedenen Engagement für Minderheitengemeinschaften dissidenter Identitäten und deren Kampf gegen Auslöschung und epistemische Gewalt. Häufig in künstlerischen Kooperationen agierend, entfaltet er das transformative Potenzial von Fiktion und performativen Umschreibungen der Geschichte und unterwandert dabei konsequent offizielle Narrative – in einer Praxis, die stets blasphemisch, körperlich und politisch zugleich ist.

Kuratiert von Agustín Pérez Rubio und Susanne Watzenboeck

Eine Ausstellung des MACBA – Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona, realisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem OK Linz.

Führungen

Kombi-Führung mit „Peter Fellner. GLUMPERT“

Sa, 28.03.26, 14:00

Sa, 25.04.26, 14:00

Kombi-Führung mit „Peter Fellner. GLUMPERT“ in Gebärdensprache*

Sa, 11.04.26, 14:00

Tandem-Führung mit Vertreter:innen der HOSI* mit „Peter Fellner. GLUMPERT“

Sa, 11.04.26, 16:30

* Anmeldung bis jeweils 2 Tage vor Termin unter [email protected] oder +43 732 7720 522 22