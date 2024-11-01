FM4 Frequency 2026

Only Band News is Good News! Große Popstars, großartige Frauen & viele FM4 Favourits - das sind die Acts am Line-Up, die die Herzen höher schlagen lassen.

Line-Up 2026

Twenty One Pilots Headliner

Kraftklub Headliner

Lorde Headliner

Ken Carson Headliner

Ski Aggu Support

SDP Support

Ashnikko Support

BBNO$ Support

SSIO Support

Ikkimel Support

Ravyn Lenae Support

Sub Focus Support

Natasha Bedingfield Support

Denzel Curry Support

Souly Support

Mehnersmoos Support

Noga Erez Support

Glueboys Support

Ritter Lean Support

James Marriott Support

lovehead Support

Frytz Support

Og Lu Support

Fontaines D.C. Support

Zara Larsson Support

Symba Support

Red Leather Support

Evening Elephants Support

James Hype Support

Koven Support

Sido Support

Paul Kalkbrenner Support

Tom Odell Support

EsDeeKid Support

Makko Support

OG Keemo Support

Filow Support

Esther Graf Support

LEAP Support

Summer Cem & KC Rebell Support

HBz Support

Audrey Nuna Support

YT Support

Tom Hengst Support

Alt Blk Era Support

Camo & Krooked Support

PA69 Support

Abor & Tynna Support

Missio Support

Ronis Goliath Support

GANS Support

Culcha Candela Support

Two Feet Support

KiLLOWEN Support

Radio Free Alice Support

Delilah Bon Support

Baran Kok Support

Rich Amiri Support